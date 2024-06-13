Subscribe
News

FreedomPay introduces Merchant Centric Acquiring

Thursday 13 June 2024 12:53 CET | News

Data-driven commerce platform FreedomPay has announced the launch of Merchant Centric Acquiring (MCA), an independent and impartial advisory service, in the US and Canada. 

As per the information detailed in the press release, FreedomPay introduced MCA to merchants operating across the US and Canada to democratise payment processing by delivering a more equitable payment system for their business. The company’s service works towards addressing the difficulties faced by merchants, offering several capabilities, including: 

  • Offering a comprehensive rate assessment with no cost or obligation;

  • Transparency of cost and savings on a monthly and 3-year basis;

  • Several MCA-certified processors vetted and suggested by FreedomPay;

  • Rate reduction, cancellation terms, and increased satisfaction via Fair Play Pledge;

  • A new approach that allows merchants to become partners in the pricing process.

Moreover, according to FreedomPay’s representatives, the company developed the MCA service as a consultative program that prioritises the merchants’ needs. Also, FreedomPay’s agnostic position enables the firm to evaluate what processors are suitable for a business and advise on the appropriate relationship to support the merchant in expanding its operations.

More information on MCA’s capabilities

The Merchant Centric Acquiring service is set to enable merchants to collaborate with FreedomPay to explore a range of pre-qualified processing providers and allow them to better understand fit, agility, predictability, and efficiency. The service currently includes certified payment processors and a broad merchant base operating across hospitality, lodging, sports, entertainment, healthcare, and retail, among others.

Furthermore, MCA is free and offers an in-depth analysis of a merchant’s current payment summary, identifies areas of improvement, and provides a range of options from a group of MCA-certified processors. Additionally, the consultative service is set to enhance the buyer experience, while also allowing merchants to minimise costs and improve operational efficiencies and data-based decisioning.

More: Link


Keywords: payments , merchant, product launch, payment processing, partnership, expansion
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: FreedomPay
Countries: Canada, United States
FreedomPay

