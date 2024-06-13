FreedomPay introduces Merchant Centric Acquiring

As per the information detailed in the press release, FreedomPay introduced MCA to merchants operating across the US and Canada to democratise payment processing by delivering a more equitable payment system for their business. The company’s service works towards addressing the difficulties faced by merchants, offering several capabilities, including:
Offering a comprehensive rate assessment with no cost or obligation;
Transparency of cost and savings on a monthly and 3-year basis;
Several MCA-certified processors vetted and suggested by FreedomPay;
Rate reduction, cancellation terms, and increased satisfaction via Fair Play Pledge;
A new approach that allows merchants to become partners in the pricing process.
