Fortis enters the UAE with POS and CRM for merchants

Versatile payment options: let customers pay where and in the way that suits them. This could be through cash, card or online links;
Omnichannel sales: reach and serve customers both online through web stores or via WhatsApp, and offline in a store, service point or at home;
User-friendly and modern interface: Fortis aims to provide an easy-to-use solution with a friendly interface, catering specifically to small retail and service businesses;
Operation through web and android smartPOS: the system works online through web platforms and Android POS smart terminals;
Loyalty programs and memberships: introduce personalised loyalty programs and memberships to encourage customer retention and increase sales.
Appointment management: manage appointments to simplify the process of receiving a service;
Delivery kit: if a merchant needs, Fortis provides an Android-based Smart POS, with the capability to seamlessly accept payments.
