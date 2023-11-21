Form3 to assist Klarna's European payments

UK-based cloud payment technology provider Form3 has announced its assistance in Klarna’s European payment capabilities with SEPA connectivity.
Through this agreement, Form3 intends to provide Klarna with direct technical access to STEP2 and RT1 via its cloud-based, single API account-to-account (A2A) platform, enabling the company to process payments directly instead of depending on third-party banks. By including SEPA Instant as a payment flow, Klarna receives additional payment use cases, while also ensuring that the company is prepared for the incoming mandate.
