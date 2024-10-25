foodpanda teams with Fiserv to facilitate secure ecommerce payments

This partnership will encompass online, mobile, and digital wallets, establishing Fiserv as foodpanda's primary acquirer in Singapore and Hong Kong.
According to the press release, the demand for online delivery services in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.52% from 2024 to 2029. Considering this anticipated market expansion, foodpanda has pursued a comprehensive ecommerce payments processor with a proven track record to support its plans for growth across various markets.
By using Fiserv's expertise in large-scale payment processing, extensive global reach, and secure acceptance of diverse payment methods, foodpanda can simplify the complexities of payments worldwide, ultimately upgrading operational efficiency and facilitating growth.
Fiserv is assisting foodpanda in upgrading eCommerce payments in Singapore and Hong Kong. Their solution facilitates scaling and local adaptation with minimal integration effort.
Officials from Fiserv's emphasised the importance of secure payment options as ecommerce transactions grow. Their global platform helps foodpanda provide important features, ensuring a smooth payment experience while unifying reporting, billing, and settlements.
Moreover, Fiserv eCommerce solutions comply with the security standards established by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), a worldwide authority that creates and advocates for data security standards for safe payments globally. Using a PCI DSS-certified platform, foodpanda can manage high-volume transactions while upholding the utmost standards of data security.
The platform ensures secure, round-the-clock data retrieval with stringent access controls, making reconciliation and accounting processes much simpler. Consequently, foodpanda can effectively oversee business data for reporting and insights.
