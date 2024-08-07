finova Broker integrates Cashflows for digital payment processing

This integration enables mortgage brokers to process payments for administration and processing fees directly within the finova Broker CRM system or via an email link sent to the customer.
Cashflows operates with an in-house developed technology stack and a comprehensive risk model, which has contributed to its growth as a prominent payment provider for UK mortgage brokers. The platform supports real-time digital payments, provides digital receipts, and includes a streamlined reconciliation and reporting system.
The integration embeds a card terminal within the finova Broker CRM, allowing brokers to process payments securely without storing card information. Transactions are handled through Cashflows, removing the need for brokers to manage card details manually.
finova Broker has expanded its CRM capabilities to include direct payment processing, aiming to streamline brokers' workflows and reduce administrative tasks related to payment updates.
Cashflows emphasizes its focus on simplifying payment processes for businesses across various sectors. By leveraging its expertise, Cashflows enables businesses to begin accepting payments quickly, which is reflected in its collaboration with finova Broker.
finova Broker specializes in technology and payment solutions for the UK mortgage and protection intermediary sector. Its main product is a CRM used by over 3,000 users, offering customization and automation features. finova Broker is supported by its mortgage club, finova Payment and Mortgages Service (fPMS), providing additional insights and solutions. Acquired by DPR Group in 2017 and rebranded to finova in 2021, finova Broker was previously known as the eKeeper Group.
finova is a UK provider of cloud-based mortgage and savings software, serving over 50 lenders and 200 financial institutions. Its software suite includes a Core Banking Platform, Broker Platform, and finova Connect, designed for flexibility and integration with existing systems.
