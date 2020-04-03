FCA relaxes authentication rules for payment transactions as contactless limit increases

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, UK Finance announced that plans to increase the limit for contactless card payments from GBP 30 to GBP 45 have been brought forward. Since 1 April 2020 retailers have started to accept contactless payments up to the new limit, although it will take time for the change to be rolled out across the UK.
A potential problem is that EU-wide security rules require payment service providers to apply strong customer authentication in certain scenarios to minimise fraud. For example, firms must apply SCA after:
Having to authenticate yourself this regularly could slow down payment transactions and disincentivise some customers from using contactless at a time when health advice is to minimise contact and time spent in supermarkets, pharmacies, etc.
Therefore, the FCA has decided to offer some leeway for firms. In an update to its SCA webpage, the FCA has said that it is very unlikely to take enforcement action against firms if they choose not to apply SCA in the above scenarios.
However, to benefit from this regulatory forbearance, the FCA says that firms must mitigate the risk of unauthorised transactions and fraud.
SCA rules have applied since September 2019. However, a grace period was granted for SCA in relation to e-commerce card transactions until 31 March 2021 in the UK (and 31 December 2020 for the rest of the EU). This grace period is subject to firms meeting several milestones to demonstrate that they are moving towards full SCA compliance in the next year.
Banks and other payment account providers in the UK were also previously given a grace period, allowing them until March 2020 to apply SCA to online banking. Covid-19 may have delayed some firms’ preparations for this revised deadline. The
FCA has suggested it will consider some regulatory forbearance on a case-by-case basis. Again, this is likely to be subject to firms effectively mitigating the risk of fraud.
What happens next?
The European Banking Authority – which is responsible for overseeing the implementation of SCA across the EU – has issued a statement to say that the extended deadline for full SCA compliance remains unchanged for now, but that the EBA will continue to monitor events.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions