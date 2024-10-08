Fabrick teams up with TerraPay to optimise cross-border payments in Europe

Through this collaboration, Fabrick intends to advance its geographical footprint, being supported by TerraPay’s solutions. Initially, the two companies aim to provide their services to the Italian market, allowing businesses to access a platform that augments the payment process, minimises operational costs, and ensures compliance with regulatory requirements. In addition, the agreement with TerraPay assists Fabrick’s consolidation strategy, building on its presence in Italy, Spain, and the UK.
