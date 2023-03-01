Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Fabit partners with SEGHORN for financial education

Friday 31 March 2023 15:20 CET | News

Germany-based debt collection service provider SEGHORN has announced cooperating with financial digital coach Fabit.

In the future, users will be informed about Fabit's financial education on the letters of claim and reminders from SEGHORN. The aim of the cooperation is to help people who have difficulties managing their own finances to develop healthy money habits. According to a SEGHORN representative, people who have problems with money often feel left alone and feel even more powerless when a debt collection letter arrives at their house. In order to counteract this, SEGHORN is now offering those affected a free offer of help from Fabit.

 

The partners’ aim

A Fabit representative adds that especially in difficult times, it is important for users to focus more on their own financial management. Especially with rising energy and living costs that are affecting many people in Germany, it is possible that an invoice is forgotten or not paid due to a lack of money. However, Fabit states that it is therefore all the more important to draw people's attention to offers of help that help them manage their budget and expenses.

Fabit partners with SEGHORN for financial education

The independent and free Fabit app helps consumers to get their finances in order. To do this, Fabit combines event-related financial education, active financial help in everyday life, and a behavioral science approach to support users in their long-term goals. Through the cooperation with Fabit, SEGHORN is expanding its customer-centric approach to include an offer of help that enables consumers to take private financial management into their own hands.


SEGHORN’s offers

SEGHORN aims to offer a customer-oriented receivables management process. Aspects such as image security, data security, dialogue with customers, out-of-court settlements, and the long-term preservation of customer relationships are all included in the company’s offer. When consumers buy something or conclude a contract, they receive an invoice for the service and a deadline to pay the invoice. However, customers repeatedly miss their payment deadline for receivables from deliveries or services. Payment reminders or enforcement proceedings are then time-consuming and cost-intensive, which is a process that SEGHORN aims to facilitate for companies.

Debt purchase feature

Seeing as tracking unpaid invoices can be time-consuming for businesses, these companies can sell overdue receivables to SEGHORN in order to improve their liquidity and free up resources. This aims to minimise administration costs and transfer the risk of a possible complete debt loss to SEGHORN.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, debt facility, financial services, personal finance management
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Fabit, SEGHORN
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Fabit

|

SEGHORN

|
Discover all the Company news on Fabit and other articles related to Fabit in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like