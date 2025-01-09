doxo launches doxoBILLS to improve household bill pay experience

Built on doxo’s Bill Pay OS, doxoBILLS incorporates six features that improve user experience: all-in-one bill pay, private pay wallet, real-time bank balance, credit score protection, identity theft protection, and insights.
With the average household in the US paying ten bills each month, managing household finances is the number one cause of stress for consumers. The complexity in managing contributes to hidden costs of bill pay for US households, comprised of identity theft, payment account fraud, late fees, overdraft fees, and detrimental credit impacts amounting to USD 196 billion, or USD 1,495 per household annually.
doxoBILLS was launched as a response to these challenges by providing a secure checkout option and helping customers manage their finances efficiently.
doxoBILLS incorporates six elements that allow users to organise and pay their bills with one login on any device.
Users can set up a calendar of upcoming bills without having to link it to different sites or manage credentials for different bill pay providers, receive reminders, schedule recurring payments, and track their payments made through the app.
The private pay wallet allows users to pay securely via varied payment methods, including credit, debit, or Apple Pay, without sharing personal details with billers. This feature also enables users to see their current balance before every payment.
doxoBILLS helps users track and improve their credit scores with a dashboard that provides insights into payment history, credit card use, loans, and credit inquiries.
The app also offers identity theft protection with a secure payment system that eliminates the need for multiple passwords. Additionally, using doxoPLUS, users get up to USD 1 million in identity theft protection and restoration services.
Another feature on the app is doxoINSIGHTS, which lets users compare their bills to others nationwide, with the Cost of Bills Index (COBI) for cost-of-living comparisons at state, county, and city levels.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions