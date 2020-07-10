Sections
News

Discover launches Parent Loan, expands US college student rewards

Friday 10 July 2020 13:13 CET | News

Discover Financial Services has launched a new student loan product called Parent Loan, which provides more options for families financing a college education in the US.

 

The company is also expanding its existing Rewards for Good Grades program to reward college freshmen for good grades in high school. Students can earn a 1% cashback offer for high school GPAs of 3.0 or higher.

Discover Student Loans representatives have states that a recent survey found that despite COVID-19, 67% of parents still believe college is a good investment. However, due to the pandemic, 48% of parents can't afford to pay as much of their child's cost as they planned.


