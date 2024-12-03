Corpay acquires GPS Capital Markets

The current announcement comes just a few months after Corpay entered into a definitive agreement to buy GPS Capital Markets. Also, the deal was set to deliver several benefits to GPS Capital Markets clients, including optimised delivery channels and scaled access to FX services across global markets. At that time, the transaction was projected to close in early 2025 subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
Now, Corpay completed the acquisition of GPS Capital Markets, which is a business-to-business cross-border solutions provider to upper-middle market companies, mostly delivering its services in the US. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Corpay highlighted that with the addition of Paymerang and GPS, the company expects its corporate payments business to surpass USD 1.5 billion in revenue in 2025. The integration planning is currently underway, with Corpay projecting a substantial profit contribution from both acquisitions. Overall, the two corporate payment deals closed in 2024 by Corpay are set to contribute to over USD 200 million in revenue and nearly USD 0.50 of cash EPS accretion in 2025.
Furthermore, Corpay completed the divestiture of Comdata Merchant POS Solutions, a point-of-sale hardware and software for truck stop merchants, to a private equity-backed company PDI Technologies. The transaction comes as a result of a 2023 strategic review that aimed to optimise the company’s operations and focus on its core business.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions