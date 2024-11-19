Corpay extends agreement with World Aquatics

Moreover, Corpay will continue to serve as the Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Payments Supplier for the organisation, a role it has held since 2022. The agreement enables World Aquatics, along with event hosts and partners, to maintain access to Corpay’s suite of global payment and currency risk management services.
These solutions are designed to facilitate international financial transactions while managing the complexities of foreign exchange risks.
Since the start of their collaboration, Corpay has supported World Aquatics with various FX payment services designed for the needs of the global aquatics community. Representatives from Corpay Cross-Border Solutions talked about this renewed agreement and highlighted that reflects the trust and confidence World Aquatics has placed in their solutions. They also brought up the company’s commitment to assisting World Aquatics and its partners in managing their global payments and currency risks.
In turn, officials from World Aquatics noted the importance of the partnership in the context of the organisation’s expanding international footprint. They highlighted that the continued collaboration would help simplify financial operations as the aquatics calendar grows more complex.
Corpay is a corporate payments provider offering tools to streamline expense management, vendor payments, and travel-related costs. In June 2024, Corpay entered into a definitive agreement to acquire fintech company GPS Capital Markets. This acquisition is expected to bring several benefits to GPS Capital Markets clients, including better delivery channels and expanded access to FX services across global markets. The transaction is expected to close in early 2025 subject to obtaining required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
World Aquatics, founded in 1908, oversees aquatic sports globally and comprises 211 national federations and five continental organisations. The body promotes aquatic sports while supporting international cooperation through events and initiatives.
