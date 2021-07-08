|
Consumer spending rises in June 2021, Bank of Ireland says

Thursday 8 July 2021 12:00 CET | News

Bank of Ireland debit and credit card transactions have risen higher in June 2021 as lockdown restrictions eased further and parts of the Irish hospitality sector reopened, says an official press release. 

Bank of Ireland recorded high levels of Visa debit card transactions, with spending levels spiking across the counties. Dublin recorded an overall increase of over 5%, while Mayo witnessed monthly spending figures rising by 2.1%, spending in Cork was up 4.5% and Donegal led the way in Ulster with a rise of nearly 3%.

June’s total debit and credit card total spending analysis also revealed more rises across the age cohorts in keeping with the loosening of certain lockdown restrictions. Perhaps not surprisingly the 56-65 year olds led the way overall (+5%), followed by 46-55 year olds (4.5%) but then followed by the youngest group (18-25) who produced a spending rise of 4% for the month in shaking off some lockdown rust. 


