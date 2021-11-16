|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

CommBank introduces its new apps, Cheddar and Little Birdie

Tuesday 16 November 2021 10:35 CET | News

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has unveiled its AI-enabled ‘app Cheddar in the same week as the launch of in-app shopping platform Little Birdie.

Launched out of CommBank’s venture scaling arm x15 Ventures, Cheddar is specifically targeting Gen Z and Gen Y consumers, using AI and algorithms to serve them content from retailers that resonate. A social-media style algorithm will serve users with content from merchants relevant to them, offering deals to an already highly-engaged user base. Customers will be able to discover personalised deals and brand recommendations, and receive cashback rewards for shopping with those brands.

Cheddar has launched with more than 600 merchants on board, including the likes of Menulog, Culture Kings, Cotton On and Net-A-Porter.

The bank also went live with Little Birdie, the so-called ‘homepage’ for online shopping.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, product launch, ecommerce, retail, artificial intelligence
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like