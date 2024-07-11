ClearScore and Fair4All Finance join forces

As per the official press release, the proposition from ClearScore, named ‘Clearer’, allows direct settlement of consumer debts, thereby eliminating the risk that the funds are not used to pay off existing credit cards and loans. It is expected that rolling out this debt consolidation proposition at scale will expand access to loans, reduce interest rates paid by borrowers and reduce risk for lenders. Ultimately, this is intended to help many borrowers, including people in financially vulnerable circumstances.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions