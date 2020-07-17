Sections
News

CIBT, Conferma Pay partner for virtual cards

Friday 17 July 2020 14:17 CET | News

Immigration and visa services provider CIBT has announced an integration with Conferma Pay for virtual cards and business travel payments, according to a fintek.news.

Conferma Pay works in helping businesses digitise payments. The partnership reflects the current atmosphere as countries begin to reopen after the pandemic, and customers continue to use digital payments and virtual options. CIBT corporate customers will be able to access automatic reconciliation and better spend management tools, such as data insights. They can charge specific amounts to the virtual cards for payment for visa services.

Virtual cards have been touted as positives for travel payments, according to a report due to their ability to cut down on fraud through customizable controls and the one-to-one factor for payments.

