Celeris teams up with Visa to boost payment security

Replacing card details with secure tokens aims to enhance security, reduce fraud, and improve conversion rates by decreasing transaction declines and ensuring seamless recurring payments. Network Tokens also support higher 3DS authorisation rates and use Account Updater services to refresh payment information, preventing disruptions and improving retention.
In the company press release, officials from Celeris stated that this collaboration with Visa aims to bring increased security and efficiency to their merchants, aligning with their mission to provide secure and seamless payment solutions. In turn, representatives from Visa Acceptance Solutions, Europe, mentioned that partnerships are essential for driving innovations that improve the payments experience. They also expressed that Visa is pleased to offer its network tokenization service to Celeris and its customers, enabling more secure and efficient transactions.
Celeris is a payment orchestration platform provider headquartered in the Netherlands, with research and product development based in Delhi, India. Celeris offers modular and cohesive payment solutions designed to be flexible and scalable for businesses of all sizes.
In April 2024, Celeris integrated with PXP Financial to augment payment processing for businesses on a global scale. The partnership between the two entities aimed to streamline payment processes, open new verticals, optimise transaction efficiency, and deliver a seamless payment experience to merchants and consumers. By combining Celeris' payment solutions with PXP Financial's payment technology platform, merchants could access a comprehensive suite of payment services designed to address their diverse needs.
At the time, officials from Celeris said they were happy to announce their strategic integration with PXP Financial. This collaboration underscored their commitment to delivering value to their merchants by providing access to advanced payment technologies.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions