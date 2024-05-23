Capital on Tap joins forces with Plaid in the UK

Following their successful collaboration in the US, which started in January 2023, Capital on Tap and Plaid expanded their partnership to provide their services in the UK. As of the announcement, Capital on Tap is set to be able to utilise Plaid’s Open Banking infrastructure to offer small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region more convenient and efficient access to funding. Since SMEs represent a pillar in the UK economy, the two companies intend to support them in receiving capital to advance their operations.
