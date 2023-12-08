Cantaloupe launches new analytics tools

Moreover, Seed Analytics provides operators with advanced interactive dashboards that offer an overview of important metrics across the entirety of their operation. Operators are enabled to identify trends, optimise product mixes, and review spoilage levels making use of visual representations such as graphs and tables.
Other capabilities of Seed Analytics’ dashboard include:
According to the official press release, Seed Intelligence is designed specifically for operators seeking a business intelligence tool. It offers an extensive data warehouse, integrating sales and operational data from Seed Pro with operators' existing business intelligence tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, and QlickSense.
This eliminates the need for manual data handling, simplifying the analysis process. Additionally, it enables operators to create custom dashboards with their combined data. By centralising data across platforms, Seed Intelligence aims to facilitate cross-functional reporting.
Cantaloupe provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce. In November 2023, Cantaloupe announced its expansion in Latin America with its self-service technology and management software for micro markets.
Earlier the same year, in May, the company partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to use the AWS cloud services and AWS as its preferred provider to handle its annual transactions in the micro-payments space. This collaboration aimed to simplify manual processes and optimise the platform to expand globally.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions