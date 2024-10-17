Brex and Navan team up to launch a Travel Management and Card Solution

BrexPay for Navan integrates Navan's travel services with Brex's global corporate cards. It aims to simplify travel payments into a single workflow within the Navan travel management system.
Third-party middleware eliminated
Managing travel payments for large, global teams has been challenging for enterprises. These difficulties encompass delays in travel bookings due to local payment inefficiencies, travel expense reporting and reconciliation, as well as challenging experiences for travellers that result in administrative work. Such issues occur because enterprises often depend on solutions that lack global payment reconciliation and necessitate third-party middleware to facilitate payments.
BrexPay for Navan capabilities
BrexPay for Navan was collaboratively developed by both companies, with the solution using Navan Connect and Brex Embedded technologies to create a direct integration between Brex's global payment system and Navan's travel infrastructure. The combined solution offers enterprises access to:
A single global card program, with customers being able to benefit from limits that are different than those of traditional and local currency cards in over 50 countries. Additionally, they can minimise foreign exchange fees and manual bank transfers;
Upgraded travel management, as enterprises can expand their travel programs, reduce expenses, ensure compliance, and improve adoption with a comprehensive business travel solution;
Complete reconciliation, with the solution merging business travel services from Navan with corporate cards from Brex. BrexPay for Navan reduces processing time for enterprises through automated receipts, accounting, and full payment reconciliation.
Furthermore, when using BrexPay for Navan, businesses can enforce company policies via Navan using Brex T&E cards, manage and distribute physical Brex cards for their employees directly through Navan's platform, and benefit from an improved onboarding process to access a global card program.
