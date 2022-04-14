|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Bitfinex partners with OpenPayd

Thursday 14 April 2022 10:55 CET | News

Bitfinex, a digital token trading platform, has partnered with fiat on-ramp services provider OpenPayd, to enable real-time Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) payments for EUR-denominated deposits and withdrawals. 

The introduction of SEPA payments provides additional options for Bitfinex customers to deploy EUR onto the platform. Through the new collaboration, customers will have the ability to pay-in and pay-out from their accounts near-instantly.

The OpenPayd service enables the automation of critical back-end functions such as reconciliation and has enabled businesses to scale operations across Europe.

OpenPayd is an embedded finance and Banking-as-a-Service infrastructure provider for the digital economy. Its platform delivers a suite of banking and payments infrastructure: accounts, FX, international and domestic payments, card acquiring and Open Banking services via a single API. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, SEPA, payments , tokenization, embedded finance
Categories: Payments General
Companies: Bitfinex, Openpay, OpenPayd, Token
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Blockchain News & Cryptocurrencies News

::: more

Bitfinex

|

Openpay

|

OpenPayd

|

Token

|
Discover all the Company news on Bitfinex and other articles related to Bitfinex in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like