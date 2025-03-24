Subscribe
News

Banking Circle's BC Payments Singapore obtains IPA for MPI licence from MAS

Monday 24 March 2025 10:06 CET | News

Luxembourg-based Banking Circle has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary BC Payments Singapore has obtained In-Principle Approval (IPA) for the Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). 

If MAS moves forward with granting the MPI licence to BC Payments Singapore, the company is set to be able to utilise Banking Circle’s network of direct and indirect access to global clearing infrastructure, in turn providing optimised cross-border payment services and operating as a regional headquarters within its worldwide payments hub. Additionally, by expanding BC Payments Singapore, Banking Circle aims to offer payment solutions that meet the needs, demands, and preferences of payment companies, banks, and global marketplaces operating in the region.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Banking Circle underlined that receiving the IPA from MAS highlights their company’s commitment to providing secure and optimal payment solutions, using Singapore’s regulatory framework and strategic position. Through this, Banking Circle aims to scale its ability to service clients in the region and across broader Asia-Pacific, advancing its goals to support global cross-border payment services and offer technology-focused financial solutions.

The IPA signifies MAS’ view that a licence may be issued to the applicant after completion of certain conditions and provided that no material adverse developments affect the applicant. Also, an IPA does not constitute a licence, with the regulator reserving the right to rescind it in circumstances where it considers it appropriate.

Latest news from Banking Circle

The receipt of the IPA from MAS follows Banking Circle’s definitive agreement for the acquisition of Australian Settlements Limited (ASL). At the time of the announcement, more specifically in January 2025, the deal was still subject to the completion of certain closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. With this acquisition, Banking Circle intended to assist its ambitions to develop a global hub for real-time clearing and settlement for all major currencies while also further expanding its footprint in Australia. Additionally, proceeding with the deal could enable Banking Circle and ASL to combine their complementary businesses, focusing on providing financial infrastructure to banks and payment organisations while also allowing the two companies to strengthen their position in the Australian payments market.

Source: Link


Keywords: MPI licence, cross-border payments, digital payments, online payments, expansion
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Banking Circle, BC Payments, Monetary Authority of Singapore
Countries: Singapore
