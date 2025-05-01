Subscribe
News

Banked enters partnership to launch in-store Pay by Bank in Australia

Thursday 1 May 2025 15:25 CET | News

Banked has partnered with Chemist Warehouse and ShopBack to introduce an in-store Pay by Bank experience for Australian customers.

Available at all Chemist Warehouse payment terminals across Australia, the solution merges the security and efficiency of Pay by Bank with ShopBack rewards, within a single app. The initiative allows users to pay via the ShopBack app using a QR code on Chemist Warehouse’s Quest payment terminals. 

Banked, Chemist Warehouse, and ShopBack launch In-store Pay by Bank

Furthermore, customers can link their preferred payment methods, including Banked’s Pay by Bank, to their ShopBack account. By using the service, they can avoid payment charges at any merchant and benefit from direct bank payments. Additionally, users can offset their purchases with existing ShopBack Cashback, earning cashback on Chemist Warehouse purchases. 

Banked’s Pay by Bank has no charges with ShopBack Pay merchants

As of 29 April 2025, ShopBack has introduced Banked’s Pay by Back as a surcharge-free payment option with no additional fees in its app, serving as the preferred debit payment method. Therefore, Australians will no longer pay an extra charge on their daily expenses, such as coffee or work lunches, at any of the 2.500 merchants where ShopBack Pay is accepted, including New Balance, Chatime, and Sushi Sushi. 

Moreover, ShopBack currently partners with 2.500 brands across Australia to provide customers with access to cashback on their daily purchases.

Australian ShopBack users can connect to Banked’s Pay by Bank by selecting ‘Securely Add Bank Account or PayID’ in their app. After enabling ‘PayTo’ in the banking app, future payments through ShopBack Pay will be deducted directly from their bank account.

The initiative comes when a growing concern regarding rising card surcharges is highlighted in a recent RBA report. The data reveals a 33.3% increase in EFTPOS debit charges, while a 2024 analysis discovered that Australians lose nearly a billion dollars annually on these charges.


