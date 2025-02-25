Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait partners with JP Morgan Chase

Tuesday 25 February 2025 13:07 CET | News

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait has announced a partnership with JP Morgan Chase Bank to modernise cross-border payments using AI.

Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to leverage JP Morgan’s ‘Xpedite Auto’ solution, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) in order to improve payment processing, reduce transaction times, and optimise costs for international transactions.

In addition, the system automates complex processes to facilitate faster and more secure cross-border transactions. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

BBK-JP Morgan to boost cross-border payments in Bahrain.

More information on the BBK x JP Morgan partnership

The collaboration between JP Morgan Chase Bank and the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait will mark a significant step in the overall evolution of cross-border payments in the region. At the same time, by leveraging artificial intelligence, the partnership aims to improve the manner in which money moves across borders, as well as offer clients a faster, more reliable, and cost-effective service. 

In addition, the solution is expected to launch in the following months, with multiple plans for future expansion to additional markets and currencies. The strategy will also focus on allowing JP Morgan to extend its overall expertise in payment solutions to the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait’s network and client base. At the same time, the companies will prioritise the process of accelerating the development of the overall payment landscape, while also focusing on offering customers a secure, improved, and efficient payment experience. 


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, cross-border payments, cross-border ecommerce, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, JP Morgan Chase
Countries: Kuwait
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait

|

JP Morgan Chase

|
Discover all the Company news on Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait and other articles related to Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like