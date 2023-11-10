Avelo Airlines offers PayPal payment option for its customers

In the partnership, Avelo will integrate PayPal Pay in 4 in beginning of the shopping experience, offering travellers greater payment flexibility, and aiding them in more effectively budgeting for their purchases.
When selecting Pay in 4 at checkout, eligible customers can break up purchases between USD 30 – USD 1,500 into four interest-free payments every two weeks, with the first payment due at time of purchase. 67% of global Pay Later with PayPal customers are repeat users, demonstrating its interest among consumers and the benefit it will have for Avelo.
The airline’s officials said that every journey starts with booking a trip, and their first-of-its-kind collaboration with PayPal is going to make purchasing the next Avelo flight more seamless and simple. PayPal's Pay in 4 zero-interest flexible payment product makes it easier and more affordable to take advantage of their reliability and experience their Soul of Service on an Avelo flight.
In addition to the use of Pay in 4, Avelo will now leverage PayPal's extended suite of services to grow its business and offer travellers a superior experience including:
PayPal Checkout: PayPal Checkout offers customers a secure and trusted way to pay for tickets and more. Customer can choose from whatever payment method is on file, including credit card, debit card, PayPal balance, pay later options, bank withdrawal, and more;
PayPal Braintree: Avelo will now use PayPal Braintree to process customer transactions, helping Avelo to improve authorisation rates and giving customers a simple and seamless transaction experience. On average, merchants who leverage PayPal Braintree have seen an increase in authorisation rates by 4 percentage points globally;
Risk as a Service Tools: PayPal's Fraud Protection Advanced solution will help Avelo ensure that legitimate transactions are approved quickly, and fraudulent transaction attempts are declined. In early 2024, Avelo will also integrate PayPal's automated dispute resolution capabilities to recover chargeback costs more quickly and effectively.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions