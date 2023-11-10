Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Avelo Airlines offers PayPal payment option for its customers

Friday 10 November 2023 15:19 CET | News

US-based Avelo Airlines has partnered with PayPal to provide its customers with more convenient, secure, and flexible payment options.

 

In the partnership, Avelo will integrate PayPal Pay in 4 in beginning of the shopping experience, offering travellers greater payment flexibility, and aiding them in more effectively budgeting for their purchases.

Airlines has partnered with PayPal to provide its customers with more convenient, secure, and flexible payment options.

Splitting the cost of flights

When selecting Pay in 4 at checkout, eligible customers can break up purchases between USD 30 – USD 1,500 into four interest-free payments every two weeks, with the first payment due at time of purchase. 67% of global Pay Later with PayPal customers are repeat users, demonstrating its interest among consumers and the benefit it will have for Avelo.

The airline’s officials said that every journey starts with booking a trip, and their first-of-its-kind collaboration with PayPal is going to make purchasing the next Avelo flight more seamless and simple. PayPal's Pay in 4 zero-interest flexible payment product makes it easier and more affordable to take advantage of their reliability and experience their Soul of Service on an Avelo flight.

Offering the full benefits of the PayPal experience

In addition to the use of Pay in 4, Avelo will now leverage PayPal's extended suite of services to grow its business and offer travellers a superior experience including:

  • PayPal Checkout: PayPal Checkout offers customers a secure and trusted way to pay for tickets and more. Customer can choose from whatever payment method is on file, including credit card, debit card, PayPal balance, pay later options, bank withdrawal, and more;

  • PayPal Braintree: Avelo will now use PayPal Braintree to process customer transactions, helping Avelo to improve authorisation rates and giving customers a simple and seamless transaction experience. On average, merchants who leverage PayPal Braintree have seen an increase in authorisation rates by 4 percentage points globally;

  • Risk as a Service Tools: PayPal's Fraud Protection Advanced solution will help Avelo ensure that legitimate transactions are approved quickly, and fraudulent transaction attempts are declined. In early 2024, Avelo will also integrate PayPal's automated dispute resolution capabilities to recover chargeback costs more quickly and effectively.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: instalment payments, BNPL, payment methods, checkout optimisation , authorisation rate
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Avelo Airlines, PayPal
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Avelo Airlines

|

PayPal

|
Discover all the Company news on Avelo Airlines and other articles related to Avelo Airlines in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like