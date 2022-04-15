Arf launches cross-border payment network

Provider of cross-border payments in the stablecoin sector Arf, has rolled out Arf Credit, which allows lines of credit to be issued in stablecoin.
Arf works on a fiat-to-fiat basis and is currently operating in around 60 countries across the globe, allowing for real-time transfers. The company developed Arf Credit as an API-based, transactional short-term working capital in USDC, so that MSBs can use stablecoins without prefunding.
Company officials stated that the real problem with the current cross-border payments industry is that when you’re successful as an MSB, you need more money to run it. They developed Arf Credit as an API-based, transactional short-term working capital in USDC so that MSBs can use stablecoins without prefunding.
Arf’s representatives also added that they are happy to be a player in enabling the cross-border payments industry to compliantly benefit from the blockchain and digital assets. The international money transfer sector is changing and adapting all the time. They see this as animprovement in global payments.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions