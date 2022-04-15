|
News

Arf launches cross-border payment network

Friday 15 April 2022 13:53 CET | News

Provider of cross-border payments in the stablecoin sector Arf, has rolled out Arf Credit, which allows lines of credit to be issued in stablecoin.

Arf works on a fiat-to-fiat basis and is currently operating in around 60 countries across the globe, allowing for real-time transfers. The company developed Arf Credit as an API-based, transactional short-term working capital in USDC, so that MSBs can use stablecoins without prefunding.

Company officials stated that the real problem with the current cross-border payments industry is that when you’re successful as an MSB, you need more money to run it. They developed Arf Credit as an API-based, transactional short-term working capital in USDC so that MSBs can use stablecoins without prefunding.

Arf’s representatives also added that they are happy to be a player in enabling the cross-border payments industry to compliantly benefit from the blockchain and digital assets. The international money transfer sector is changing and adapting all the time. They see this as animprovement in global payments.


Keywords: stablecoin, lending, product launch, API, blockchain
Categories: Payments General
Companies: Arf
Countries: World
