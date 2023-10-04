American Express introduces refreshed US Business Gold Card

With this introduction, features include an ability to earn 4X Membership Rewards points in top business spending categories and enrol in benefits to earn statement credits. The card also comes with the option of the rose gold design, which until now was only available to Consumer Gold Card Members.
US purchases made from electronic goods retailers and software and cloud system providers;
Monthly wireless telephone service charges made directly from a wireless telephone service provider in the US;
Transit purchases including trains, taxicabs, rideshare services, ferries, tolls, parking, buses, and subways;
Purchases at US media providers for advertising in select media;
US purchases at gas stations and restaurants
Card Members will continue to earn 1X points on other eligible purchases.
Earn up to USD 20 in statement credits each month after using the Business Gold Card for eligible purchases at FedEx, Grubhub, and Office Supply Stores;
Use the Business Gold Card to pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership and receive a statement credit that covers the full cost each month, valued at USD 155 annually;
Earn 3X Membership Rewards points on eligible purchases through AmexTravel.com;
Users can be reimbursed the lesser of their repair or replacement costs following damage, such as a cracked screen, or theft for a maximum of USD 800 per claim when your cell phone line is listed on a wireless bill and the prior month's wireless bill was paid by an Eligible Card Account. A USD 50 deductible will apply to each approved claim with a limit of two approved claims per 12-month period.
With the Pay Over Time option users can carry a balance with interest up to their Pay Over Time Limit, so they can handle expected and unexpected expenses that come their way.
Insights via American Express Business Blueprint: integrate the Business Gold Card with Business Blueprint to get a view of your business financials in one place.
From booking travel to top brands and everything in between, card members can use Membership Rewards points on the reward that means the most to them.
