Amazon updates Buy with Prime and Multi-Channel Fulfillment

These improvements aim to enhance both merchant and shopper experiences as part of Amazon’s broader effort to assist businesses of various sizes in expanding their sales beyond the Amazon platform.
Amazon MCF operates in over 10 countries, offering merchants fulfillment services such as picking, packing, and shipping for orders across multiple sales channels. Meanwhile, Buy with Prime, currently available in the US, allows merchants to leverage the Prime brand and Amazon’s fulfillment network to increase sales on their own websites.
For Prime members, this service extends the benefits of free, fast shipping and easy returns to non-Amazon platforms. According to Amazon, these services have helped merchants reduce stock shortages and improve inventory turnover.
Amazon has also reported that the number of orders through Buy with Prime has increased by over 45% year-over-year, with merchants seeing a 16% boost in revenue per shopper. Additionally, the number of participating merchants has risen by over 25% in the past year.
In terms of marketing, Amazon is introducing new advertising solutions. Buy with Prime merchants will now have access to Amazon’s Demand-Side Platform (DSP) to run ad campaigns aimed at driving traffic to their websites. Furthermore, merchants will soon be able to include real-time delivery estimates in TikTok ads to enhance conversion rates.
The shopping experience is also being expanded. PayPal will be integrated into the Buy with Prime checkout process for certain merchants, and a new feature will allow Shopify store customers to combine Prime and non-Prime items in a single order.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions