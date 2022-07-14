Amadeus study: paying difficulties at hotels challenge tourists' overall experience

The report states that 40% of travellers report challenges paying at hotels, with a third of them being unable to choose their preferred payment method. Outdated approaches to payments represent one of the major problems in the hospitality industry, with guests feeling anxious and frustrated when it comes to paying.
Most guests are still asked to pay up-front, at check-out using physical terminals instead of choosing between different digital payment methods, at the time of the booking. In other words, hotels process payments at the desk, based on their own local payment system, which may cause distress to customers, as they are forced to be physically present at checkout, visit the front desk to pay for extras, including room service, and having to go through another payment process if they want to acquire additional services.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions