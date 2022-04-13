|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Alpha Fintech by PPRO partners with Fi911 for financial institutions in APAC

Wednesday 13 April 2022 14:53 CET | News

Dispute specialists and sister brand of Chargebacks911, Fi911, has partnered with Alpha Fintech, a fintech pioneer aiming to evolve and simplify payments. 

APAC regional acquirers and PSPs will be able to leverage the Fi911 SaaS dispute management platform (DisputeLab), delivering turnkey intelligent automation and end-to-end processing. 

Global-branded cards issued in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to generate more than 288 billion purchase transactions in 2025, compared to 196 billion in 2020.  However, with rapid growth comes new fraud threats. The new partnership will enable Alpha Fintech to extend a fully managed software service, delivering much needed scale and scope. The solution promises accelerated integrations, leveraging next generation technology through a hub and spoke framework.

Utilising Fi911’s dispute management suite, financial institutions will not only benefit from end-to-end case processing through its acquiring solution, DisputeLab, they will also have turnkey access to white-labeled Merchant APIs, Merchant Facing Portals, SSO enablement, and value-added services. The platform delivers transaction reporting levels, dispute management tools, and a rules engine, and comes pre-enabled for several value-added service options. Additionally, acquirers can leverage On-Demand services, where plug and play integrations enable near-immediate back-office support for chargebacks review and processing by industry experts. Its interface, flexible configuration. and built-in merchant notification module reportedly improve customer experience and hands-free management. The Fi911 and Chargebacks911 platform is powered by machine learning algorithms to increase efficiency and minimise human error, according to the official press release.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, Chargebacks911, Fi911, PPRO, payments , financial institutions
Categories: Payments General
Companies: Alpha Fintech, Chargebacks911, Fi911, PPRO
Countries: Asia, Oceania, Pacific, World
This article is part of category

Banking News & Fintech News

::: more

Alpha Fintech

|

Chargebacks911

|

Fi911

|

PPRO

|
Discover all the Company news on Alpha Fintech and other articles related to Alpha Fintech in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like