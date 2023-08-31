Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

aiBANK partners with Visa

Thursday 31 August 2023 09:09 CET | News

Islamic banking solutions aiBANK has partnered with Visa to provide customers with an integrated package of e-payment services in Egypt. 


Through the collaboration, the two companies aim to offer a comprehensive range of innovative products and services adapted to modern digital payment preferences. aiBANK’s objective is to promote financial inclusivity and accelerate the adoption of digital transactions following the directives of the Central Bank of Egypt and the Financial Regulatory Authority. Moreover, by providing solutions lined up with the latest digital payment trends, the partnership wants to promote the adoption of electronic payment methods across all segments.


Islamic banking solutions aiBANK has partnered with Visa to provide customers with an integrated package of e-payment services in Egypt.

Earlier in 2023, aiBANK partnered with InstaPay to enable customers to instantly transfer funds between bank accounts, cards, and digital wallets using their mobile phones, underlining the bank’s commitment to advancing digital payment solutions and promoting a cashless society.

Furthermore, the strategic partnership plans to introduce new solutions and improve customer experiences, following the shared vision of expanding digital payment options and cultivating a convenient and secure environment for electronic transactions, as per representatives’ statements. 

Digital payments in Egypt

Recently, the use of digital payment methods has substantially increased, including digital cards, SMS payments, digital money transfer applications, and instant payment services, with approximately 88% of Egyptians using at least one emerging payment method in 2022. 35% of individuals have used tappable smartphone mobile wallets, 27% used a digital money transfer app, and 24% used QR codes to complete their daily payments. Moreover, consumers also make purchases in more diverse ways, including voice assistants, and through social media applications.

Traditional payment methods are not the first options individuals choose anymore, with 15% of consumers indicating they used less cash in 2022. On the other hand, 64% of Egyptians decided to digitalise their payment methods, and these behaviours are expected to increase due to the comfort and security these solutions offer.

Mastercard’s Index confirms that security represents the main priority in payment methods, globally and in Egypt. Furthermore, 31% of consumers in Egypt highlighted the importance of sustainability, considering social and environmental benefits as well.

Emerging payments tend to be used more by younger generations, as security and data privacy concerns are less heightened than for older audiences, and the perception of digital tools being secure is increased. Gen Z and millennials are less likely to make in-person purchases and payments, with 40% of them obtaining a contactless payment method, including a tap-to-pay card and wearable devices, compared to only 26% of Gen X.  

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: online payments, mobile payments, digitalisation, instant payments, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: aiBANK, Visa
Countries: Egypt
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

aiBANK

|

Visa

|
Discover all the Company news on aiBANK and other articles related to aiBANK in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like