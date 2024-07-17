13books Capital closes new GBP 121 million fund

According to the official press release, British Patient Capital has made a GBP 25 million investment to 13books Capital’s latest fund. 13books Capital is a UK-based venture capital fund manager, which will invest in early-stage fintech companies. British Patient Capital is joined by several other investors including KfW Capital, Isomer Capital, and IPGL. The fund has already made investments into five companies including UK based Lune.
