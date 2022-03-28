ZoodPay to collaborate with Network International in Jordan

According to IBS Intelligence, ZoodPay is Jordan’s main BNPL solution provider and is currently available for customers shopping on its own marketplace, ZoodMall, with online partners on websites and apps, or with its offline partners in malls across Jordan. Under the strategic collaboration, ZoodPay will be BNPL-enabled for thousands of Network’s merchant partners, allowing Jordanians to buy products and services and pay in four monthly instalments, without any commission or fees.
Merchants already using Network’s POS terminals will receive an automatic service upgrade as the ZoodPay service will become available during the Q2 2022 without the need for any additional technical integration, just a quick onboarding process with ZoodPay.
Customers who choose ZoodPay’s BNPL payment option need to already have downloaded the ZoodPay App, apply for a credit limit and get instant approval. Once approved, the customers will have access to flexible short-time financing and pay in monthly instalments with their regular debit or credit cards registered on their account with ZoodPay. At the moment of purchase, the merchant will need to select ZoodPay as the desired payment method on Network’s POS terminal and generate a QR code that needs to be scanned by the customer using the ZoodPay in-app QR Scanner for the transaction to go through.
