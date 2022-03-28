|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ZoodPay to collaborate with Network International in Jordan

Monday 28 March 2022 15:09 CET | News

Fintech super app ZoodPay, which covers a relevant part of the MEA region, and digital commerce enabler Network International have teamed to provide Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions for Network’s merchants in Jordan.

According to IBS Intelligence, ZoodPay is Jordan’s main BNPL solution provider and is currently available for customers shopping on its own marketplace, ZoodMall, with online partners on websites and apps, or with its offline partners in malls across Jordan. Under the strategic collaboration, ZoodPay will be BNPL-enabled for thousands of Network’s merchant partners, allowing Jordanians to buy products and services and pay in four monthly instalments, without any commission or fees.

Merchants already using Network’s POS terminals will receive an automatic service upgrade as the ZoodPay service will become available during the Q2 2022 without the need for any additional technical integration, just a quick onboarding process with ZoodPay. 

Customers who choose ZoodPay’s BNPL payment option need to already have downloaded the ZoodPay App, apply for a credit limit and get instant approval. Once approved, the customers will have access to flexible short-time financing and pay in monthly instalments with their regular debit or credit cards registered on their account with ZoodPay. At the moment of purchase, the merchant will need to select ZoodPay as the desired payment method on Network’s POS terminal and generate a QR code that needs to be scanned by the customer using the ZoodPay in-app QR Scanner for the transaction to go through.

Once this process is over, the merchant immediately gets paid in full by ZoodPay, while for the customer only 25% of the value will be debited at the time of purchase, and the remaining amount will be debited automatically from his card every 30 days for the next three (3) months, with no commission, nor additional charges.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ZoodPay, Merchant Service Provider, partnership, online payments, BNPL
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Jordan
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like