Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Zepz secures USD 165 mln funding to expand global payment services

Friday 4 April 2025 09:47 CET | News

Zepz has secured USD 165 million in growth funding, led by HSBC Innovation Banking and HSBC Private Credit

This financing package includes an upgrade of an existing USD 80 million arrangement to a USD 110 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF), along with an additional USD 55 million term loan.

Zepz secures USD 165 mln funding expansion

The funding will enable Zepz to scale its operations, improve customer experience, and optimise transfer costs. With a strong presence in the digital remittance sector through its brands WorldRemit and Sendwave, the company aims to reinforce its market position while improving transaction speed and accessibility for millions of users worldwide.

Strengthening market position

The latest financing follows Zepz’s USD 267 million Series F funding in 2024, demonstrating continued investor confidence in its business model despite challenges in fintech funding. By securing additional working capital, Zepz can invest in more efficient financial services, making money transfers faster, safer, and more cost-effective. The company continues to expand its reach, currently serving over 9 million users across 4,600 payment corridors.

Unlike traditional remittance providers, Zepz operates a fully digital platform, offering a secure and cashless experience for senders. Its services include bank deposits, cash pickups, mobile airtime top-ups, and mobile money transfers. The platform processes over 85% of transactions within minutes, ensuring a simple user experience.

By leveraging technology, Zepz improves financial accessibility, particularly in emerging markets where digital financial services are crucial for economic participation. With flexible payment options and lower fees than traditional providers, the company continues to drive financial inclusion.

As part of its long-term strategy, Zepz plans to launch a digital wallet in 2025, integrating savings, insurance, and microloans. This initiative aligns with its vision to become a core financial hub for migrants, reducing reliance on fragmented financial services.

Managing exchange rate risks in cross-border payments

Exchange rate fluctuations significantly impact remittance costs, transfer pricing, and customer value, particularly in emerging markets where currency instability is high. For Zepz, which operates in over 4,600 remittance corridors, managing currency volatility is crucial to maintaining competitive pricing and predictable transfer costs for users.

For migrants, even slight exchange rate fluctuations can determine whether remittances cover essential expenses like rent, food, and education. A study by the International Monetary Fund found that a 5% depreciation in local currency value can reduce the purchasing power of remittances by the equivalent of an entire month’s salary in some recipient countries. Zepz must balance keeping fees low while adjusting for currency fluctuations to avoid financial losses. Offering tools like rate alerts, multi-currency wallets, or flexible sending options could help companies retain customer trust and provide migrants with greater control over their transfers, ensuring they send money when rates are most favorable.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Unicorn, funding, payments , banking, remittance
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Zepz
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Zepz

|
Discover all the Company news on Zepz and other articles related to Zepz in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like