Worldline to procure 40% stake in Online Payment Platform B.V.

The partnership with Worldline enables OPP’s expansion within the former’s core European markets and allows it to capture the market opportunity of marketplaces and platforms. For Wordline, the transaction adds on to its expansion profile and allows collaboration between both parties involved through its sale infrastructure. Aligned with Worldline’s strategic roadmap, this transaction follows the company as it expands into ecommerce.
Worldline to buy a 40% minority stake in OPP in 2022;
The remaining 60% owned by both the founder and the CEO of OPP;
Expected closing by the end of 2022;
Call option to buy the remaining 60% in 2026;
The completion of the transaction is subject to approval from the Dutch Central Bank. The remaining terms of the transaction will not be disclosed, in accordance with the agreement.
Transactions carried out through marketplaces and platforms make up approximately a third of European ecommerce volumes and are believed to double in 2025. The acceleration of ecommerce trends, the transition from cash to digital payments, the launch of new platforms from innovative companies, as well as the creation of retailer-owned marketplaces show how the business and consumer habits across the globe have changed following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most ecommerce transactions take place on B2C (Business to customer) web shops, with the payments being supported by a small number of global PSPs (Payment Service Providers). The marketplace and platform payments’ dynamics require expertise that is different than the one required for the traditional ecommerce market, such as dealing with large quantities of merchants with low sales’ volume, and handling escrow payments for marketplaces that cover C2C (consumer to consumer) business.
