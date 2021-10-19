|
News

Worldline and Volt augment merchants with open banking payments

Tuesday 19 October 2021 14:00 CET | News

France-based fintech Worldline has partnered with UK-based payment gateway Volt to give enterprise-level merchants access to Volt’s open payments infrastructure.

Thanks to partnerships with merchants and augmented by its sales force, Worldline can accelerate the adoption of Volt’s open payments gateway throughout Europe, while continuing its expansion into Asia and Latin America.

The partnership brings payments innovations and features to Worldline’s customers, allowing businesses to launch their own branded payment method with real-time settlement, leading to improved user experience and conversion rates.


