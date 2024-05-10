Subscribe
News

Wink Pay launches in Lebanon

Friday 10 May 2024 14:22 CET | News

Wink Pay has collaborated with Visa and Codebase Technologies to launch fully-digital onboarding and instant card issuance proposition for Visa prepaid virtual cards in Lebanon.  

 

According to the announcement, this service provides over 5 million Lebanese citizens with the ability to securely and transparently manage their payments for local and international purchases without needing a bank account. Codebase Technologies’ modular, cloud-native, and API-first digital banking and fintech platform, Digibanc, serves as the technology stack for Wink Pay. 


Wink Pay is able to simplify and digitise customer onboarding, as well as facilitate online payments. Now more than ever, customers are looking for dependable and convenient ways to effectively manage their payments without having a bank account. In addition to other services, users can sign up for a prepaid card in minutes and begin transacting right away using their instantly issued virtual cards. 

Wink Pay, through its mobile application, provides citizens with a digital solution to access financial services by instantly issuing a virtual prepaid Visa card and offering a seamless, paperless, and secure payment experience. Coupled with a mobile-first approach, Wink Pay aims to increase financial inclusion in Lebanon by providing access to digital payments for underserved communities and those in rural areas.  

Codebase Technologies and Wink Pay collaboration 

Leveraging the Digibanc platform from Codebase Technologies allowed Wink Pay to orchestrate a unique user experience with rich functionality and seamless integrations. Wink Pay features the country’s first fully digital onboarding with eKYC verification and instant virtual card issuance to address customers’ needs for a trusted digital experience in Lebanon. 

Officials from Codebase Technologies stated that from the branding to the interactive elements, everything has been designed by its UI/UX team with the young generation in mind and without any unnecessary distractions. Using its feature-based modules and API first architecture, it helps Wink Pay orchestrate a unique product and service experience reflecting customer needs. 

Additional value-added features include card and payment management tools, such as locating nearby card-loading agents, and personalization features, including selecting the color of cards directly from the mobile app.  

Codebase Technologies’ Digibanc platform has facilitated seamless integration with Visa as well as other parties through APIs, allowing it to work collaboratively with Wink Pay to deliver a cohesive customer experience while ensuring Wink Pay’s technology stack is future-proof and agile so the team can seamlessly integrate new products and services in the future. 

More: Link


Keywords: partnership, online payments, virtual card, digital onboarding
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Codebase Technologies, Visa
Countries: Lebanon
