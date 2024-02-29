Wedge launches programmable payment solution for banking

The proprietary technology developed by Wedge enables easy integration with the already existing bank infrastructure, which leads to an efficient and rapid product launch. Thus, banks and credit unions can manage balance sheet leakage and improve their client relationships by providing customers with a great solution that can offer both a digital wallet and a debit card experience.
The fintech’s CEO mentions that Wedge aims to make spending intuitive, and, through its product, banks will better remain engaged with their user base and keep more deposits on their balance sheet.
At the same time, the platform allows users to add various accounts into one single, seamless digital wallet, and then fund their spending from any of those connected accounts, according to their needs. While this means convenience and increased control on the spending for end users, banks and credit unions can also leverage Wedge’s platform to provide their customer base with high quality debit card products and benefit from the data and analytics resulted from the use of these products to further improve their product offering and boost customer experience.
The fintech currently delivers the first programmable payments solution that allows users to pay for everyday purchases through a single debit card funded by using any of their connecting accounts, which may include savings, checking, stocks, rewards, and HSAs. Through Wedge, customers can select the optimal account to use at checkout to make the most of their funds, while banks continue to improve their services and deliver high-end customer payment experiences.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions