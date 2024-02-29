Subscribe
News

Wedge launches programmable payment solution for banking

Thursday 29 February 2024 14:55 CET | News

US-based fintech startup Wedge has recently announced the launch of its white-label programmable payments platform available for banks and credit unions across the country.

 


Through this new solution, the US banking system can now issue customers advanced debit cards, providing them with the ability to use their most efficient payment method available during any stage of the purchase process, physically or digitally.

What can customers expect from Wedge’s new payment solution?

The proprietary technology developed by Wedge enables easy integration with the already existing bank infrastructure, which leads to an efficient and rapid product launch. Thus, banks and credit unions can manage balance sheet leakage and improve their client relationships by providing customers with a great solution that can offer both a digital wallet and a debit card experience. 

The fintech’s CEO mentions that Wedge aims to make spending intuitive, and, through its product, banks will better remain engaged with their user base and keep more deposits on their balance sheet.

At the same time, the platform allows users to add various accounts into one single, seamless digital wallet, and then fund their spending from any of those connected accounts, according to their needs. While this means convenience and increased control on the spending for end users, banks and credit unions can also leverage Wedge’s platform to provide their customer base with high quality debit card products and benefit from the data and analytics resulted from the use of these products to further improve their product offering and boost customer experience.

In an ever-evolving digital landscape, customers’ needs are also changing, with flexibility, real-time, and convenience being the key factors. However, banks and credit unions can find it difficult to navigate the shifting needs of customers and face problems when providing intuitive and enhanced customer experience. Wedge aims to become the missing link from the chain, providing not only superior UX but also the necessary analytics for banks to continue improving their offering, at a fair price.

About Wedge Financial

The fintech currently delivers the first programmable payments solution that allows users to pay for everyday purchases through a single debit card funded by using any of their connecting accounts, which may include savings, checking, stocks, rewards, and HSAs. Through Wedge, customers can select the optimal account to use at checkout to make the most of their funds, while banks continue to improve their services and deliver high-end customer payment experiences. 


More: Link


