Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

WeChat Pay makes payments easier for Chinese tourists visiting Turkey

Thursday 30 July 2020 11:16 CET | News

Tencent has launched WeChat Pay, its payment platform for transactions with third-party merchants, in Istanbul Airport.

The reason behind this is to make payments easier for Chinese tourists visiting Turkey, KrASIA reveals. Istanbul Grand Airport (IGA) is the company that built and now operates the airport, and it noted that Chinese travellers are the second biggest spenders at the airport after Turkish travellers. With the launch of WeChat Pay, it hopes to further increase their shopping volume.

WeChat Pay allows users of WeChat to make payments on their mobile phones. In 2019, Turkey hosted nearly 400,000 Chinese visitors and is expecting even more once travel resumes after the COVID-19 pandemic. The introduction of the online payment method at the airport was a joint effort of the Turkish subsidiary of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Tencent, IGA, and the airport’s duty-free shop UNIFREE.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: WeChat Pay, launch, Turkey, China, tourists, merchants, mobile payments, online payment
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Turkey
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like