Volante, HCLTech to boost cloud payments for FIs

The companies aim to drive payments modernisation to help financial institutions keep up with the fast-paced digital disruption taking place across the industry.
Key coordinates of the HCLTech – Volante partnership
HCLTech will combine its digital and engineering services capabilities with Volante’s cloud-native payments solutions and low-code financial platform. Through this integration, financial institutions will be empowered to deploy solutions for instant payments, real-time gross settlement (RTGS) payments, and multiple low and high-value domestic and international payment methods.
Moreover, Volante and HCLTech aim to will jointly develop centres of excellence in India and Romania to support the configuration, customisation, integration, and implementation of Volante’s ecosystem of business services for payments modernisation. Both organisations are committed to ramping up this multi-regional team of specialists over the next three years.
Srinivasan Seshadri, Chief Growth Officer, and Global Head of Financial Services, HCLTech has stated in the official press release that with HCLTech’s decades of systems implementation expertise within payments and the banking industry as well as deep cloud technology experience, the two companies will impact fields such as Payments-as-a-Service for financial institutions and help banks modernise their payments infrastructure.
Currently, HCLTech and Volante Technologies are working on multiple implementation engagements with some of the largest banks in the world.
Volante Technologies is a global provider of cloud payments and financial messaging solutions. The company serves as a trusted partner to over 150 banks, financial institutions, market infrastructures, clearing houses, and corporate treasuries in 35 countries.
Volante made several partnership and expansion announcements across 2022, mostly focused on North America and LATAM. In March 2022, Canada-based KPMG joined forces with cloud payments company Volante Technologies to offer ISO 20022 and real-time payments readiness diagnostics. This was simultaneous with the company launching its Volante ISO 20022 Service, aimed at simplifying the complexity of ISO 20022 modernisation for any organisation involved in the processing of payment messages
As a result, banks and payment service providers could start their real-time payments journey with The Clearing House RTP, and prepare for new instant payment schemes as they become available. In the same month, Volante Technologies announced it was offering US banks and financial institutions a single unified solution for the FedNow Service and TCH RTP real-time payments.
