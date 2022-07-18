Subscribe
Visa and Pecunpay launch Visa Direct for instant payments

Monday 18 July 2022

Global digital payments processor and card issuer Visa has partnered with Spain-based fintech Pecunpay to launch a new solution, Visa Direct, which allows customers to send and receive money instantly.

Thanks to Visa’s global network and Pecunpay’s license, customers will be able to use the new Visa Direct both in Spain and throughout the European Economic Area (EEA). As consumers continue to turn to digital payments and demand new methods and devices for instantly sending money, Visa Direct represents a safe and trustworthy alternative.

According to data from both companies, around 40% of Pecunpay’s users in Spain have used their smartphones to make a payment at least on one occasion, which is why Visa continues to focus on exploring and creating new future payment methods to meet its customers’ needs and facilitate money flows.

Visa Direct allows clients to instantly send and receive funds in a safe manner, with each transaction being closely backed by Visa’s network and technology to make it safe and secure. 

The new solution will also allow Pecunpay customers to receive money outside Spain, enabling cross-border payments and increasing digitalisation throughout the EEA.


