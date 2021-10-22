|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Visa and Mastercard to launch 'Buy Now, Pay Later' in India

Friday 22 October 2021 15:07 CET | News

Visa and Mastercard are exploring ways to launch their respective BNPL platforms in India by the end of fiscal year 2022.

Visa and Mastercard are said to be looking for partners to establish platforms that would enable retail brands and online merchants to directly tie-up with lenders and provide their customers various payment options, ET reported citing three top industry executives familiar with the matter.

Both the payment companies have talked with major card-issuing local banks on their own networks with product propositions. Visa is also believed to be in discussion with one or more payment gateways for a strategic alliance.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, online payments, BNPL, Visa, Mastercard, lending, payment gateway
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like