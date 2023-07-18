Visa and Mastercard face an antitrust lawsuit

Visa and Mastercard were accused of trying to fix inflated `interchange` fees and maintaining market power, according to a lawsuit filed by Block on July 14th, 2023, in the US District Court for the Easter District of New York.
Block’s Square payment processing platform was designed to directly contract with Visa and Mastercard in order to facilitate card transactions for numerous merchants. Square represents the direct payer of the interchange fees (also known in the industry as swipe fees), which are charged by Mastercard or by Visa, as well as their member banks for each client that uses a credit card or a debit card to make a transaction.
Merchants and traders that leverage Square do not need to pay the interchange fees, but instead, they need to pay a separate set of fees that were set by the company for its payment and transaction solutions. Block accused Visa and Mastercard of raising one of the fees that Square pays directly based on the number of locations a merchant or a trader has.
According to the press release, neither Visa nor Mastercard did not respond to the allegations.
Mastercard had multiple collaborations and launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographic areas around the world.
In July 2023, the company announced its decision to use AI capabilities in order to fight real-time payment scams with its `Consumer Fraud Risk` services. The solution was made available in the UK at the time.
By making use of AI-powered insights, Mastercard looked to improve the way banks and financial institutions predicted scams in real-time and before any money left the victim’s account. The fraudulent activities were listed from romance scams to fictitious online deals, all of which have affected both people and companies in the past years. Moreover, they contributed to the loss of confidence and trust of those affected. With the Consumer Fraud Risk solution, Mastercard aimed to detect and prevent fraud and other online threats while making the environment more secure and efficient for customers and enterprises as well.
Mastercard collaborated with fintech Subaio in June 2023, to provide solutions for identifying and canceling recurring payments that were made using banking applications and online services. Both companies were set to enable clients to unsubscribe from unwanted tools, as well as the ones that were not used anymore. The product provided them with the needed visibility into their subscriptions and recurring payments within their own digital banking platform, no matter in which manner the user chose to pay. The customers had to unsubscribe from the unwanted services directly within their digital banking application.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions