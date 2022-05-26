Verto delivers B2B multi-currency global account offering

Verto’s new solution allows businesses to receive and collect payments across the world using its platform, providing a multi-currency solution on the receiving end. The global account is a channel for businesses, regardless of where they are based, to access multi-currency solutions without the need for a local entity.
By building on Verto’s pay-out capabilities, Global Account permits businesses to receive transactions in up to 25 foreign and exotic currencies, convert the funds, and payout partners, suppliers, or employees in 51 currencies.
The news follows a USD 10 million in Series A funding in September 2021. The launch marks Verto’s commitment to solving the landscape of cross-border payments in emerging market economies, while also serving the needs of its pan-European, US, and UK based customers.
Company officials stated that multi-currency solutions are important to supporting and driving international business across borders, especially in emerging market economies. Businesses who are often left without access to the financial services industry by traditional incumbents, need to be equipped with the ability to send and receive payments flexibly.
