Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Venmo and PayPal available at checkout on Quick Books Online

Wednesday 1 February 2023 14:29 CET | News

Accounting software package developed by Intuit, Quick Books Online, has recently announced the integration with two popular alternative payment methods at checkout, Venmo and PayPal

Apart from Venmo and PayPal, clients using the Quick Books Online platform can also proceed to checkout and choose from a variety of payment methods, including Apple Pay, credit and debit cards, or ACH transfers.

Less friction and a smooth checkout process

By integrating with popular payment methods such as PayPal, clients will benefit from a faster, smoother checkout process, which will translate into less friction. At the same time, clients accepting these payment methods will only have to set up one account instead of juggling with separate ones, which also means an enhanced user-friendly experience. 

At the same time, Quick Books Online will automatically match transactions that are made through its payments infrastructure, which means customers who already accept PayPal will benefit from automatic reconciliation transactions, for a smoother and faster experience. Overall, by switching to alternative payment methods like Venmo and PayPal, businesses who use Quick Books will reconcile their payments up to four times faster than through traditional paper invoices.

Accounting software package developed by Intuit, Quick Books Online, has recently announced the integration with two popular alternative payment methods at checkout, Venmo and PayPal. 

 

Local payment methods on the rise

Although the US remains behind in the payments processing sector with more than 50% of its businesses still using paper invoices to get paid, digital payment methods continue to be on the rise. 

The most used online payment service remains PayPal, with over 80% of the US consumers reporting they have used it for an online transaction during 2022. By adding PayPal as a payment method during the checkout process at Quick Books, the company can benefit from a 30% higher checkout conversion and up to 43% higher spend with merchants.

At the same time, Venmo is the second most-used online payment service in the US, according to a brand report from May 2022, with over 83 million users. Users checking out through any of these two payment services will be able to choose between a business or a personal account to boost the simplicity of conducting B2B or B2C businesses. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: B2B payments, online payments, mobile payments, payments , instant payments, payment methods, real-time payments, e-invoicing, local payment method, reconciliation, settlement
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Intuit, PayPal, QuickBooks, Venmo
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Intuit

|

PayPal

|

QuickBooks

|

Venmo

|
Discover all the Company news on Intuit and other articles related to Intuit in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like