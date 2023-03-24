Unzer rolls out 'upaylater', a Buy Now, Pay Later product

Unzer is not new to invoices, instalments, or guaranteed direct debit, having offered all three payment methods in their basic forms for over ten years. However, the company has now combined the knowledge, data, and technology together into a new offering. This goes hand in hand with a simplified technical integration: merchants can choose from a range of international as well as country-specific payment methods and effortlessly add them to their shops.
A responsible risk assessment protects consumers from over-indebtedness. Based on various parameters such as date of birth and address, Unzer checks the identity and creditworthiness of customers for even the smallest purchases in real time and prevents fraud. Powerful risk assessment software analyses a variety of factors in a fraction of a second. Anyone who has missed payments, has outstanding invoices or exceeds a certain amount of receivables must pay for a purchase in full before they can use further BNPL services. In this way, both merchants and customers benefit from Unzer’s access to a wide range of payment options.
Buy now, pay later options come with advantages for both sides. Customers can view the goods at their leisure and make their own decision on when to pay. Moreover, white-label BNPL services require neither a customer account nor an additional app.
Retailers, in turn, benefit from fuller shopping baskets, fewer abandoned purchases and a digital payment process that, in the case of instalment purchases, comes with a significantly faster application process than a classic consumer loan. With just a few clicks, the purchase is completed, and each instalment is collected automatically while the merchant receives the full sale price immediately.
