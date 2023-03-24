Subscribe
Unzer rolls out 'upaylater', a Buy Now, Pay Later product

Friday 24 March 2023 11:16 CET | News

Germany-based payment processing provider Unzer has launched its new Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) product, called upaylater.

 

Under the name ‘upaylater’, Unzer is integrating invoice and instalment payment methods, as well as direct debit into its product portfolio via a single interface. This makes it easier for merchants to meet customers' growing demand for BNPL services. In the future, Unzer looks forward to expanding its market share in BNPL services.

 

Payment processing provider Unzer unveils launches upaylater BNPL product

 

Businesses handle their own branding of the product

Unzer follows a white-label approach, for example, it has no visible presence in the checkout process, allowing the respective shop to handle all payment steps based on its own branding and style needs. This strengthens the trust and loyalty of the end customer to the retailer and leads to a lower abandonment rate. All payment steps are handled in the brand presence and environment of the respective shop, and merchants can design the checkout according to their wishes and in their own design.

 

An augmented BNPL offering

Unzer is not new to invoices, instalments, or guaranteed direct debit, having offered all three payment methods in their basic forms for over ten years. However, the company has now combined the knowledge, data, and technology together into a new offering. This goes hand in hand with a simplified technical integration: merchants can choose from a range of international as well as country-specific payment methods and effortlessly add them to their shops.

In addition, Unzer has added instalments and invoices to its available point-of-sale payment methods, enabling retailers to offer consistent shopping experiences both online and offline (‘unified commerce’). Each transaction runs via a platform that synchronises sales, product, and customer data seamlessly and in real-time – no matter where and how their customers pay or receive the goods. This simplifies business processes, reduces technical complexity, and saves time and costs.

 

Offering BNPL responsibly

A responsible risk assessment protects consumers from over-indebtedness. Based on various parameters such as date of birth and address, Unzer checks the identity and creditworthiness of customers for even the smallest purchases in real time and prevents fraud. Powerful risk assessment software analyses a variety of factors in a fraction of a second. Anyone who has missed payments, has outstanding invoices or exceeds a certain amount of receivables must pay for a purchase in full before they can use further BNPL services. In this way, both merchants and customers benefit from Unzer’s access to a wide range of payment options.

Company officials stated that unlike most of their competitors, Unzer does not target end customers. The entire customer relationship remains with the retailer. This also means that they don't use customers' data to offer them other products. Unzer wants to be a pioneer in the field of responsible invoice and instalment purchases. That's why they anticipate potential regulation when they design their products.

 

Benefits of using BNPL

Buy now, pay later options come with advantages for both sides. Customers can view the goods at their leisure and make their own decision on when to pay. Moreover, white-label BNPL services require neither a customer account nor an additional app.

Retailers, in turn, benefit from fuller shopping baskets, fewer abandoned purchases and a digital payment process that, in the case of instalment purchases, comes with a significantly faster application process than a classic consumer loan. With just a few clicks, the purchase is completed, and each instalment is collected automatically while the merchant receives the full sale price immediately.


