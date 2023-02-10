Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Uber, HSBC launch on-demand cashout solution in Egypt

Friday 10 February 2023 14:57 CET | News

Uber has partnered with financial services company HSBC to launch a digital payments solution that enables on-demand cashouts into mobile wallets for unbanked drivers in Egypt.

 

Through this collaboration, the enterprises aim to provide drivers on the Uber platform with access to 100% of their earnings which is both fast and convenient through HSBCnet’s payment solution.

Uber, HSBC strategy and what the partnership entails

Based on the information provided in the announcement, the Uber and HSBC collaboration for the launch of the solution, entitled Flexpay, is part of their mission of continuously finding innovative solutions to leverage technology so as to cater for local needs. 

Being part of Uber’s long-term commitment towards the drivers, Flexpay is set to help save approximately 5% of drivers’ earnings by providing them with a direct and cost-effective method for the receival of these earnings and the increase of their liquidity. 

Anabel Diaz, Uber Vice President and Regional General Manager for the Mobility Business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa commented on the announcement and stated that the company is working towards offering increasingly inclusive financial solutions for drivers on the platform. The company aims to support them during the challenging economic climate and help accelerate financial inclusion, lining up with the ‘Financial Inclusion Strategy for 22-25’ made public by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), and Egypt’s vision 2030.

Uber has partnered with financial services company HSBC to launch a digital payments solution that enables on-demand cashouts into mobile wallets for unbanked drivers in Egypt.

Furthermore, the Uber official stated that Egypt is one of the fastest growing markets in the world for the company, adding that this growth drives them to innovate and provide convenient experiences to drivers on the platform, this being the reason for the launch of Flexpay to mobile wallets, thus marking a global-first from Egypt.

When commenting on the launch, Todd Wilcox, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Egypt stated that by building on its digital expertise and extensive global network, the company developed a payment infrastructure for Uber that is both innovative and resilient, looking to enable quick and secure disbursement of payments to drivers on their platform. The solution is believed to help facilitate easy and fast electronic payments, which will in turn help Uber automate their cash management processes.

Egypt’s financial inclusion strategy

The Financial Inclusion Strategy 2022-2025 launched by CBE is a national development plan that focuses on the expansion of access to financial services, the development of financial literacy and the facilitation of the introduction of innovative financial products that meet the needs of consumers and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises alike.

Issued in November 2022, the strategy has a focus on increasing the usage of digital financial services and establishing a conducive environment for fintech innovation. Furthermore, the CBE confirmed that it will also encourage entrepreneurship, facilitate startup integration within the formal economy and provide enterprises with access to key sources, including financial services.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, partnership, digital wallet, digital payments, online payments, mobile payments, financial inclusion, digitalisation, payments , cash management
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: HSBC, Uber
Countries: Egypt
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

HSBC

|

Uber

|
Discover all the Company news on HSBC and other articles related to HSBC in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like