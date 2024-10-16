UAE unveils new payment technology using unique vein patterns

Developed by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE, the system aims to provide faster services across both public and private sectors.
Currently in the trial phase, 'Palm ID' technology was showcased as part of the UAE Vision 2031 initiative. The development of the technology is nearing completion, with each person's palm veins offering a highly secure method for identification. Users will be able to make payments and withdraw cash from ATMs simply by scanning their palms. Regulations and policies are being finalised to ensure a smooth rollout to the public.
Unlike facial recognition, palm vein scanning is regarded as less intrusive and protects user privacy, as it cannot be easily shared like credit card details. Registration will require an Emirates ID and can be conducted through the ICP platform. The system will link palm biometrics to personal profiles, improving both accuracy and security.
The technology may extend beyond payment processing, with potential future applications in public transportation, allowing users to access metro stations with a palm scan. This development aims to improve convenience in crowded environments.
The UAE Vision 2031 initiative is a strategic roadmap aimed at transforming the country into a global leader in innovation and sustainability. Launched by the UAE government, this initiative focuses on improving the nation’s economy by fostering a diversified and knowledge-based economy that reduces dependence on oil revenues. It emphasizes the development of advanced technologies across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, and transportation, promoting a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. By investing in cutting-edge solutions, the UAE seeks to improve the quality of life for its citizens and residents while positioning itself as a competitive player on the global stage.
A key component of the UAE Vision 2031 is the shift toward a cashless economy, which aligns with the country’s broader goals of improving efficiency and security in financial transactions. By adopting innovative payment solutions like the 'Palm ID' technology, the UAE aims to streamline services in both public and private sectors, making transactions faster and more secure. This transition not only supports economic growth but also reflects the UAE's commitment to leveraging technology to improve consumer experiences. Through this initiative, the UAE is setting a benchmark for technological advancements, ensuring its place as a leader in digital finance and innovation in the region and beyond.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions