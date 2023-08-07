TNG Digital partners with Tranglo to expand remittance services

This joint venture seeks to enable TNG Digital to expand its cross-border remittance services. To do so, the Malaysian fintech will reportedly leverage Tranglo’s network as well as infrastructure to enable its customers to send money from GOremit on the Touch ‘n Go eWallet to payees from ten countries: Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
According to the press release, this is the first step in a larger effort by the company, as the fintech plans to further expand the reach of these services by offering them in other countries as well.
When commenting on the latest announcement, a representative from Tranglo expressed their delight in improving the remittance options of Touch ‘n Go eWallet by incorporating their last-mile delivery solution. They mentioned that the ten countries selected for sending remittances are top corridors with dependable payment channels. They also explained that their API would autonomously choose the best payout techniques and connections to provide immediate transactions.
Similarly, an official from TNG Digital emphasised that the involvement of GOremit in remittance plays a vital role in driving their financial inclusion agenda. They further added that working alongside a partner who has a clear understanding of their vision is crucial. They also believe that the partnership with Tranglo will serve as a catalyst to further their mission by servicing remittance users.
TNG Digital’s Touch ‘n Go eWallet has over 20 million registered users and it is reportedly regarded as one of the fast-growing eWallets in Southeast Asia. Its multi-faceted payment platform enables users to make instant cashless transactions at more than 1 million merchant touchpoints nationwide for payments, including tolls, food, bills, online shopping, car insurance, and peer-to-peer transfers. What is more, the Touch ‘n Go eWallet is addressed to retail users, as well as small to mid-sized businesses.
Tranglo enables financial institutions as well as businesses to pay via its proprietary cross-border payments solution, Tranglo Connect. Its product, which makes it possible for companies to make payments to more than 70 countries, purportedly integrates payout and partner services, thus unifying the end-to-end payment process with direct API access.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions