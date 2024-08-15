Ticombo, Mangopay partner to boost ticket-selling experience

Mangopay is set to leverage Ticombo’s end-to-end payment flow from payin to payout, while the latter provides a transparent, fair, and trusted experience for users worldwide looking to purchase tickets for concerts, shows, and more.
At the same time, Ticombo aims to launch a new payment service by using Mangopay’s wallet-based payments infrastructure. The new service will allow users to store funds they receive from ticket sales and easily re-use the money to purchase new tickets available in the marketplace.
Commenting on the latest collaboration, officials from Ticombo mentioned that, since their inception, the brand’s mission was to eliminate fake tickers, unfair prices, unreliable sellers, and unclear customers services that often put a toll on the consumer looking for new experiences. The company is fully committed to providing excellent customer experience and services, including through their new partnership with payments solution provider Mangopay.
Ticombo was founded in 2017 as a ticket selling marketplace for customers looking to see their favourite live events. It is the first marketplace where organisers, resellers, and fans can buy and sell tickets in an easy and secure way, eliminating unfair prices.
The company is committed to deliver a customer-centred design and interface, a high service level, as well as transparency and a network of reliable international partners.
At the same time, Mangopay was created in 2013 to empower the platform economy with a modular payment infrastructure. Mangopay’s end-to-end infrastructure was designed around an in-house programmable e-wallet solution and covers all payment needs, from payins and payouts to comprehensive fraud prevention solutions and FX capabilities.
